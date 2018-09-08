The Beef Council wants folks to know the benefits of beef as a meal for busy families. Christina Hitchcock prepares Philly Cheese Steak Stuffed Shells, for Jackie.
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Shells
-
McNally’s Red Seas Snapper Over Coconut Curried Rice Pumpkin Blossoms Stuffed with Pork
-
Knoebels Amusement’s Famed Chicken and Waffles
-
Home & Backyard ‘Patio Paradise’ Contest 2018
-
Phillies Fan Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby
-
State College vs Williamsport baseball
-
-
A Horse Shoe Wearing Frog?
-
Alec Bohm, Williamsport Crosscutters player
-
Decorating Idea House- Country Folk
-
Phanatic Shoots Phillies Fan in the Face With Hot Dog Cannon
-
Two Boys Nearly Hit After Man Fires Shotgun During Argument
-
-
Monroe County Detectives Auction Off Seized Vehicles
-
Tully’s Tenders
-
The Arts Barn: Create a Mosaic Log Table