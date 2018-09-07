× Visiting Memorial To Fallen In Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A memorial called ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ is open to the public in McDade Park in Lackawanna County.

The traveling memorial arrived Thursday by motorcade and will remain in the park in Scranton through September 11.

“I’m here just to pay a little respect to the fallen heroes that this country just keeps generating because of the amazing country that this is. I think it’s amazing that this area gets the privilege of seeing something like this,” said Michael McCawley of Scranton.

The monument features 30 towers, each 15 feet high, that displays names, personal and military photos and explanations of how the men and women died.

There are more than 4,700.

A memorial to the fallen in Scranton @WNEP pic.twitter.com/rjQmMRArZg — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) September 7, 2018

Among the faces are more than 20 from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Staff Sgt. Steven Tudor of Dunmore was killed in 2007 by hostile fire in Iraq.

His sister, Kendra Lynn of Tunkhannock, worked to bring this memorial to the area,

“The first couple years after he died, I didn’t do anything, I was kind of in a funk. I didn’t know what to do. It took me like four years to finally realize that I need to honor him. I need to honor all the ones that gave their lives for us. Having him here makes me feel close to him.”

Among the visitors Friday was veteran Bill Banks of Old Forge. He says most people do not understand the sacrifice of fighting for their country.

“Most people don’t have any idea. People who work with vets, therapists and stuff like that, you know they know but regular people, not too much,” he said.

This is the first time the memorial been displayed in Pennsylvania.

“It’s important that we remember their legacy and what they did, and this, unfortunately, will be their legacy that you know they did give their life for our freedom,” said Lynn.

A special opening ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the memorial followed by the reading of more than 6,900 names of veterans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan since September 11, 2001.