EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Teachers in the East Stroudsburg School District will be on strike on Monday, according to an email from the union.

Striking teachers will picket from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at East Stroudsburg High School South.

Members of the teachers union have been working without a contract since 2016.

Salary and health care are the main issues affecting contract negotiations.