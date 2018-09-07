Big Buzz at the Post Office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People weren't able to pick up their mail as a nest of bees shut down a post office in Carbon County.

The morning rush had people going in and out of the post office in Albrightsville on Friday.

That wasn't the case a day earlier. A sign posted on the front door of the post office said the building was temporarily closed due to a bee's nest.

"When I pulled in, there was a few people standing outside of it and I get out of my car and they told me I might as well go home because it is closed because of bees," Tony Guidice said.

The postmaster would not comment on what type of bees forced the post office to close.

Guidice says it's all part of the nature in our region.

"Here you look under your porch, you got a bear," Guidice said.

Those who come to pick up or drop off mail were happy that the post office was only closed temporarily.

"People come here and they see each other and they see others here. It is a very friendly place," Maryann Castka said.

"A lot of communities don't have mailboxes so they have to come here I think there are 1,000 boxes inside there," Tony Doll said.

An exterminator took care of the bees and the Albrightsville Post Office reopened in the morning.