Wayne County Goes to Court to Save Hankins Pond Dam

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Wayne County Commissioners are going to court to stop the state from tearing down parts of a historic dam.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission plans to begin demolition next week on 150 feet of the hand-built Hankins Pond Dam near Route 670 in Mount Pleasant Township.

The dam was originally breached in 2013, but the Department of Environmental Protection still considers it a hazard because of the potential for stormwater to build up behind the rest of the structure.

Commissioners filed for an injunction Thursday in Wayne County Court to stop the demolition.

Talks between the state agencies involved and the county failed to reach an agreement on saving the dam.

Residents started a petition drive in June to save the dam that was built in the early 1800s as part of the Delaware and Hudson Canal system.

