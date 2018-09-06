Power to Save: Compressed Natural Gas Buses in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The future is now for mass transit in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Transportation Authority, or LCTA, has two new buses on the road.

The buses run on compressed natural gas.

Officials say natural gas is far cleaner and more efficient than diesel.

The new Luzerne County buses cost about $525,000 a piece but drivers say it's worth it.

"This is the wave of the future, you know, car manufacturers are making more and more vehicles that run on natural gas. It's a cleaner burning fuel where it's better for the atmosphere and the ozone layer and all that stuff," said Kevin McGee, LCTA bus driver.

Officials with the LCTA say they plan to put five more compressed natural gas-run buses on the road in the spring.