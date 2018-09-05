× Searching for Shawn Christy in Hazle Township

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The search for Shawn Christy continued Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Federal authorities have been chasing Christy since June for making threats against President Donald Trump.

State police say Christy broke into Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township overnight.

They have been searching for him in the woods in this area all day and have not found him.

State police tell Newswatch 16 Christy broke into Skitco and stole money, food, and a shotgun.

This is not the first time authorities say Christy has stolen guns. It is believed he broke into a family member’s home in July and stole more guns.

U.S. Marshals are also investigating whether Christy posted to his Facebook Tuesday night.

He has been running from law enforcement for three months now, and the search has spanned multiple states.

People who live near where this latest search is being done say they are ready for him to turn himself in.

“I must say he’s eluding them. He has it down. I don’t know how he’s getting away with it you. Well, obviously, he’s breaking into places and getting food and stuff but obviously, the guns were a big mistake. He should’ve never taken the guns. Now he’s at risk to be shot,” said Rich Yanoski of McAdoo.

There is still a $20,000 reward being offered for Christy’s capture.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you’re asked to contact police immediately.