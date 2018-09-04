× After Mold Cleanup, Students Back in Pottsville Elementary Center

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Students are back in the building at one Pottsville Area school after the discovery of mold.

Classes resumed Tuesday at John S. Clarke Elementary Center. The school had been closed after mold was discovered last week.

The place was cleaned, and when tests showed the danger was gone, school leaders gave the OK for students to return.

“I was so excited for her because she just did such a good job the very first day and then we come home and school was canceled for a whole week,” said mother Gretchen Stevenson of Pottsville.

“Well, it’s a good thing because I don’t really want my child to get sick,” said Shanequa Walker of Pottsville.

Some students were especially excited.

“Because we will learn and we do stuff!” said kindergartener Faith Stevenson.

Some parents said last week’s canceled classes were a real hardship.

“All of us work, and between working and getting the kids to school and then finding babysitters because they’re not in school, it’s not easy,” said Jackie Wolff of Pottsville.

The rainy, humid summer created mold issues at other schools in other districts, too.

“It’s par for the course. I mean, this weather this time of year with all the rain and humidity we’ve had, I wasn’t surprised,” said Missy Scott of Pottsville.