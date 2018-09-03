Enjoying the Sun and Some Shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- For some, shopping on Labor Day is as much of a tradition as picnics and preparing for school.

Denise Lobosco came to the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic looking for a new coffee table and a little bit of late summer sunshine.

"We said, 'Let's go somewhere different. It's not far.' So we headed up here, and the weather's good, and it's early yet so the traffic is not ridiculous, but I'm sure it will be very soon."

The outdoor walkways made for a perfect combo of Labor Day traditions --enjoying time outside and sales.

We found some girls enjoying the end of their summer break the day before school starts.

"We just got little things like rings, and she got some mugs, just tiny stuff, I guess," Meta Mihalchick said.

For some, Labor Day shopping is a chance to get inside and into the air conditioning.

The heat and humidity outside were too much for some Boscov's shoppers in downtown Scranton. Plus, there were plenty of sales to hit up.

The department store was packed with families preparing for back to school and others just taking part in a favorite Labor Day tradition.

"So far, the sales are good. We'll see once we get to the register. We'll see what this rings up," said Mary Beth Maza.

