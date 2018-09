Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials with Clarks Summit University say a student may have been struck by lightning while walking between classes.

It happened around 1 p.m. Monday on the college campus in South Abington Township.

The 20-year-old freshman told people the force of the strike knocked him off his feet, but he was able to get up and get help.

Officials called 911, and the student was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.