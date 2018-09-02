James Franklin Reacts to OT Win Over Appalachian State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Penn State was the latest power five program to take Appalachian State's best punch. For a while, it looked like the Mountaineers were going to come into Happy Valley, and leave with a win. They put up 28 4th quarter points to take a late 38-31 lead, but Trace McSorley rallied the troops and hit the freshman, KJ Hamler for the game-tying score to force overtime. Miles Sanders put the team on top and then Amani Oruwariye made the play to win the game: an interception to cap a crazy opener, a 48-35, overtime win, one James Franklin won't soon forget.

"We're going to look back at the end of the year and this is going to be, obviously a critical win for us," Franklin said. "All wins are going to be different. All wins aren't created equally. I don't know what's in the water in Boone, North Carolina, but it seems like they've been doing this for a long time. So, I'm proud of our guys. We found a way to get a win. We're going to enjoy it."

Penn State plays at Pitt next Saturday night, in a game that will air live on WNEP-TV.