I-81 North Back Open After Crash

Posted 5:56 pm, September 2, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36PM, September 2, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County was closed because of a crash.

According to PennDOT, both northbound lanes of I-81 were closed between the Nuangola exit (159) and the Ashley/Sugar Notch exit (164) around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The interstate was back open about an hour later.

There is no word on any injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s