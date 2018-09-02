× I-81 North Back Open After Crash

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Part of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County was closed because of a crash.

According to PennDOT, both northbound lanes of I-81 were closed between the Nuangola exit (159) and the Ashley/Sugar Notch exit (164) around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The interstate was back open about an hour later.

There is no word on any injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.