LIVE High School Football Scores

Marian Catholic @ Jim Thorpe

Posted 11:34 pm, August 31, 2018, by

Jim Thorpe jumped up 3 spots to #9 after an opening week win.  The Colts got thumped by Midd-West, and don't want to start 0-2

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s