× Students, Teacher Hurt at Mount Carmel HS During Science Experiment

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two students in Northumberland County were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a science experiment went wrong.

According to Superintendent Bernard Stellar, it happened in a chemistry class with upperclassmen. A teacher who has been with the school district for decades was doing a routine experiment she had done many times before.

Something apparently went wrong, and two high school students were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The teacher was also treated for injuries.

Students who saw what happened tell Newswatch 16 the injured students were burned.

Mount Carmel Area High School went into a medical lockdown for about 45 minutes. Medical lockdown is to protect the students who are hurt as well as the other students in the school and to give the students and staff privacy.

When the students were taken to the hospital classes resumed.

The superintendent tells Newswatch 16, “the teacher indicated that all safety protocols were followed for the demonstration. Parents were immediately contacted, and they arrived at the school to accompany their children to the hospital.”

The superintendent is waiting for updates on both students and the teacher. There is no word on their conditions.