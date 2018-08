× Federal Judge William Nealon Passed Away

SCRANTON, Pa. — Federal Judge William Nealon from Lackawanna County passed away Thursday.

Judge Nealon was a Senior U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and the only judicial appointee from President Kennedy’s administration remaining on the federal bench.

On Tuesday, Judge Nealon became the longest-serving Federal District Judge in history.

Judge William Nealon was 95 years old.