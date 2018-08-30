Bloomsburg University football

The Bloomsburg Huskies kick off another season when they host Merrimack 2pm Saturday Sept. 1. Former Husky, and long-time NFL Offensive Lineman, Jahri Evans will donate $500,000 to his Alma Mater before the game towards a video board at Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium.
