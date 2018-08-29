Veterans Honored in Old Forge

Posted 10:55 pm, August 29, 2018, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Veterans both surviving and deceased were honored in Lackawanna County.

The Old Forge Hometown Hero Committee held a ceremony at Arcaro and Genell  DATE  \@
"dddd"  \* MERGEFORMAT Wednesday<!-- [if supportFields]><![endif]--> afternoon that included several speakers.

The free event also included entertainment and pizza.

This comes as the country is mourning the loss of Republican Senator John McCain, a Vietnam veteran who was taken as a prisoner of war.

McCain passed away from brain cancer over the weekend.

"I think he was a good patriot and a hero, Senator McCain. He helped this country with what he could do and put his life at risk," said Bill Seaman, an Army veteran.

The Old Forge Hometown Hero Committee says 210 hometown hero banners were hung in the borough over the summer.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s