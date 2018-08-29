Veterans Honored in Old Forge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Veterans both surviving and deceased were honored in Lackawanna County.

The Old Forge Hometown Hero Committee held a ceremony at Arcaro and Genell

Wednesday afternoon that included several speakers.

The free event also included entertainment and pizza.

This comes as the country is mourning the loss of Republican Senator John McCain, a Vietnam veteran who was taken as a prisoner of war.

McCain passed away from brain cancer over the weekend.

"I think he was a good patriot and a hero, Senator McCain. He helped this country with what he could do and put his life at risk," said Bill Seaman, an Army veteran.

The Old Forge Hometown Hero Committee says 210 hometown hero banners were hung in the borough over the summer.