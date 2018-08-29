State Prisons on Lockdown

All state prisons in Pennsylvania were put on lockdown Wednesday after several workers got sick from unknown substances.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections says the illnesses happened over the past few weeks, mostly in western Pennsylvania.

Just across the state line in Ohio, 20 corrections officers and inmates came down with symptoms of possible opioid overdoses on Wednesday.

Because of the illnesses in Pennsylvania, all mailrooms at state prisons are closed.  Employees must wear protective gear such as gloves.

All visits are suspended for the length of the lockdown.

