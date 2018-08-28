× Heat Prompts Early Dismissal for High School

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — School districts in Schuylkill County closed up shop early on Tuesday because of the heat.

Before the clock even struck noon, students were already out the doors at Marian Catholic near Hometown.

School officials blamed the oppressive heat for the early dismissal.

“It certainly has led to an interesting challenge to the start of the school year, however we will be in full force this Thursday and Friday with full days of school,” said Marian Catholic High School Principal Jean Susko.

School officials tell Newswatch 16 there are parts of Marian Catholic that have air conditioning but not the entire building which makes it hard for students to concentrate in class.

This was the first week of classes for more than 200 students who attend Marian Catholic.

Open windows could be seen throughout the school and an industrial fan sat at the end of the hallway.

Students at the high school say the heat can make it difficult to study.

“Sometimes it is, sometimes it is not,” said sophomore Rebecca Dzuranin. “If we have fans on, it blows the air, so it gets a litter closer but sometimes it does not.”

Parents picking up their kids couldn’t blame the school for letting kids out early.

“It is very hard to be in a classroom because children are trying to learn. Teachers are trying to teach. It is an uncomfortable situation, but everyone does the best that they can do,” Patricia Ignar said.

With another hot day expected on Wednesday, Marian Catholic has also scheduled an early dismissal for 11:45 a.m.