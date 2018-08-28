Deadly Crash Victim’s Brake Lines Were Cut: State Police

SCRANTON, Pa. — State police now say a deadly crash in Scranton last week was a homicide.

Tammy Fox, 38, of Scranton, was killed when her car hit parked cars and then slammed into a tree on August 22 at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Pine Street in Scranton.

Investigators now say the victim’s brake lines were cut.

Troopers said Fox’s boyfriend, John Jenkins, 39, of Scranton, admitted to cutting the brake lines the night before because he was wanted to use a pipe to smoke crack cocaine.

Jenkins is now charged with criminal homicide and is locked up in Lackawanna County.

