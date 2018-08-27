× Luzerne County Deaths Listed as Murder/Suicide

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police confirm that the deaths of two people in Luzerne County are a case of murder/suicide.

State police say Daniel Arangio, 58, killed his wife Valerie Arangio, 47, by striking her in the head with an axe. He then died from a self-inflicted stab wound.

They were discovered inside their home around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Those who live in and around Exeter Township along the Susquehanna River describe this part of Luzerne County as a low-key and under-the-radar area. That’s why many people Newswatch 16 spoke with were surprised to hear that a murder/suicide took place inside a home on Rohland Lane near Harding.

“I’m here 35 years and it’s been a very peaceful community. Today’s day and age, anything can happen,” Alberta Coolbaugh said.

“It’s always nice and quiet up here. No one bugs you. I hear of accidents up here on the news, but not murders or anything like that,” Ross Webb said.

According to Valerie Arangio’s Facebook page, the couple just got married within the last couple of years. Court documents show she had harassment charges filed against her but was found not guilty in April of this year.

“I’ve lived here all my life, born and raised. My children were raised up here and I’m kind of shocked to see that happened. The only excitement we had in Harding, Exeter Township was somebody taking out a utility pole or a storm flying through,” Mary Mantione said.

Neighbors we spoke with tell us the couple stayed to themselves. Nobody seemed to know them all that well.