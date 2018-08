× Lake Wallenpaupack Drowning Victim Identified

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman drowned in Lake Wallenpaupack Saturday, according to the Wayne County coroner.

It happened in the lake near Overlook Road in Paupack Township around 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Anne Webster, 71, of Malvern, Pa., was declared dead after being transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital.

The coroner said her death is considered accidental.