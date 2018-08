Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Folks in one part of Monroe County got a look at the way they used to do things.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg held its 32nd annual Pocono State Craft Festival over the weekend.

There were tons of things to see here including painting, horse-drawn carriage rides, and pottery making.

That festival in Monroe County draws artists and crafters from across the United States.

The craft show wrapped up Sunday evening here in Monroe County.