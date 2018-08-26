× Two People Found Dead in Home with ‘Traumatic Injuries’

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were found dead in a home in Luzerne County, according to state police.

Troopers said a 47-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were found in their home along Rohland Lane in Exeter Township near Harding.

Investigators said the woman was found in a bedroom and the man was found in a bathroom.

State police said both victims had traumatic injuries.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing. Authorities have not said if there is any danger to the public.