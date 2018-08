× Crash in Poconos Under Investigation

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was badly hurt after a late-night crash near Stroudsburg.

Police say a 24-year-old man was driving along Chipperfield Drive near Mt. Zion Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and went down an embankment. The vehicle then hit a utility pole.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.