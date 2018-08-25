Homicide Investigation in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- State police say a man was killed in Lycoming County, hit by a vehicle in his own driveway.

Troopers were called to a home along Route 14 near Trout Run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. That's where they found the body of Luke Beatty, 25, in his driveway. Investigators are calling his death a homicide. They believe a vehicle hit him, killing him.

People who knew Beatty say his death is shocking.

"He was cool, and I just didn't know what to think. It was crazy," said Jacob Fedinez of Trout Run.

"It was kind of sad and heartbreaking, and I didn't believe it at first, and I thought, 'Wow, this is real,' " said Mackenzie Livermore of Trout Run.

Livermore says Beatty and his mother used to babysit her.

"He was very funny, outgoing, and everyone did like him. He was a very likeable person, and he was very nice to be around," Livermore added.

"It kind of surprised me that it happened at home and not like somewhere else. Like when you think about being at home, you think about being safe, not having something happen," said Fedinez.

Investigators say it appears to be a domestic dispute gone bad. A suspect is in custody, and state police are working with the district attorney's office in order to file charges in the homicide.

State police have not yet released the suspect's name or said how the two knew each other.

State police said the investigation is ongoing. There is no word when an autopsy of Beatty might be scheduled.