WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With no games at Little League on Friday, both the players and fans are finding other ways to have fun in the area.

Williamsport Welcomes the World, an annual street fair in Billtown kicked off Friday afternoon.

This is the ninth year for the street festival in downtown Williamsport.

We found a few players who were also having fun off the field. They may have off the diamond for the day but the Little Leaguers from Mexico were still playing baseball.

Alexia McCloskey, age 8, and a few other local baseball lovers had a chance to play whiffle ball with the Little League team outside UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.

“They’re doing good, but they could probably do better if they had a real ball and a real bat and they were on a baseball field,” McCloskey said.

With no games on Friday at the Little League complex in South Williamsport, fans are also finding ways to have fun.

We met a few of the players on the Challenger Team from Indiana on West Fourth Street.

“We’ve just been walking by some of the shops and seeing the people walk by and everything,” Brian Dardeen said.

Brian Dardeen and his team will have plenty to do during the city’s annual street festival Williamsport Welcomes the World.

For the ninth year, the city expects to welcome thousands of people to the downtown where vendors will be set up along parts of West Fourth Street from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“I think it’s really great, especially for us who are coming in from out of town. It kind of an open feel and you have people opening up the streets,” Dardeen said.

“Because we have a lot in this little area here of wonderful restaurants and things that people wouldn’t really enjoy or know about unless they come down here,” said Williamsport resident Emily Alexander.

Parts of West Fourth Street will be closed during the festival which continues until 9 p.m. Friday.