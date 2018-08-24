× Bloomsburg University Football Players Helping Flood Recovery

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A lot of people in our area were left with big messes after all that rain and flooding last week.

A woman in Columbia County is grateful for the help of four Bloomsburg University football players.

When Fishing Creek overflowed last week in Bloomsburg, lots of people were dealing with big messes.

Fran Peterson was one of them. She had six feet of water in her basement.

Fran is 73 years old and lives by herself. She didn’t know what to do so her contractor suggested calling Bloomsburg University’s athletic office.

“Our head coach came up to us and asked us if we wanted to help a lady who had flooding from the recent rains that had happened,” said Bloomsburg football player Blake Remensnyder.

Remensnyder, Nate Monroe, Alex Annan, and Josh Tripp are senior football players at Bloomsburg University. This is the second time in one week they are helping Fran.

“They were here Friday for like four hours and they were dragging stuff up. It was wet, heavy, dirty, muddy. They had to break walls down,” Fran said.

This time the players spent the morning throwing heavy items in the dumpster.

“To be able to help someone just gives you that real good feeling. Especially since it’s someone in the Bloomsburg community just makes it extra special since we go to school here,” Nate Monroe said.

“It’s good to give back to the community,” Remensnyder said. “I know that they come to our football games and they support us a lot. It’s nice to be able to give back to the people who help us.”

“Just indescribable, I mean, you can’t even imagine how they came out here and just helped out of the goodness of their hearts,” Fran added.

Fran now has a new favorite football team and plans to attend as many football games as she can to cheer on her favorite players.