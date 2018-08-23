Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

Moisture Problem in Tamaqua Area School District

Posted 3:07 pm, August 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:33PM, August 23, 2018

TAMAQUA, Pa. — A moisture problem is causing some issues in the Tamaqua Area School District.

The assistant superintendent says classes at West Penn Elementary are canceled Monday.

Tuesday, kindergarten through fourth grade along with ESL and autistic support classes will report to Tamaqua Elementary.

Fifth graders and the life skills class will go to the middle school.

The district hasn’t indicated how long professional cleaning could take to resolve the problem.

