A man from Oklahoma arrested in our area for threatening the president has now been indicted on a gun charge.

Prosecutors say Jeffery Boyd, 55, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, wasn't allowed to have guns because he was under an order of protection.

Investigators say Boyd drove to Columbia County last month from Oklahoma, and told a woman he had met online that voices in his head told him to kill President Trump and the first family.

Boyd was already in jail for those charges.