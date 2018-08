Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- A man from Schuylkill County was found guilty on charges he raped a child.

On Wednesday, Troy Dorneman of Mahanoy City was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, indecent exposure, and corruption of a minor.

According to court paperwork, Dorneman admitted to police he assaulted a 12-year-old girl for several years. Dorneman claimed the child initiated the sexual activity.