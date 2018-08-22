Farmers Weigh in on Farmer’s Almanac Predictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILBERT, Pa. -- Mother Nature can often be unpredictable, but the writers of a more than 200-year-old publication like to think they know what she's up to.

The 2019 Farmer's Almanac is now in stores and it predicts a warmer winter ahead.

"Sometimes, it's pretty accurate. Hindsight is 20/20, and if you go back and look you can see it's pretty close sometimes," said Bud Gouger, B.E.G. Farms.

The book predicts above normal temperatures this winter almost everywhere in the United States, including our area. It also predicts more rain than snow.

We asked farmers at the West End Fair in Gilbert if they buy the predictions.

"I read it, and I read what it says, but it depends on what happens," said Betty Jane Altemose, Altemose Farms.

"I sure hope so. I don't want any snow. At least you can keep doing things. Once the snow hits the ground and it's frozen, you're kind of done," said Gouger.

Farmers we spoke to say while the predictions are hit or miss, it is nice to have a little bit of an idea of what the weather will look like for the upcoming planting season.

"I mainly look at the weather predictions, that's it and see what winter is going to turn out like. I know my grandfather used to read it all the time for planning reasons, harvesting and all that," said Jeffery Borger, Borger's Farm.

"It gives you a good idea of what the future year is going to be," said Altemose.

Some farmers say while the book is a good old-school resource, online forecasts in real time seem to be more reliable these days.

"With cell phones now you just look on a weather app and you know what is going on," said Gourger.

The years Farmer's Almanac will run about $7.