Color Run Raises Money to Train Carbondale K-9 Officer

CARBONDALE, Pa. -- Members of the Carbondale YMCA summer day camp program ran a "color run" to raise money to train the Carbondale Police Department's new K-9 officer.

The kids made a donation to be able to do the run down the Lackawanna Heritage Trail in Carbondale.

Counselors covered the runners in colored powder as they ran.

The run raised about $500 dollars that will go towards training the K-9.

The K-9 officer is named Axel he is a 4-month-old giant schnauzer. He and his partner Officer Robert Williams are taking training courses at a facility in Old Forge.

Axel will play a role in narcotics investigations.