Little League’s Youngest Fans

Posted 6:42 pm, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35PM, August 21, 2018

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- You're never too young to start celebrating Little League in Williamsport.

To help celebrate the Little League World Series, UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport is giving each newborn baby a baseball uniform onesie and a handknit skull cap that looks like a baseball.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by the hospital on Tuesday, The nurses were dressed up, too, wearing foam fingers and baseball hats.

Families say they really enjoy this time of year and that this moment will be something they can share with their little ones when they get older.

"It is definitely something that is going to be remembered. To have a baby in Williamsport is fun. It's busy. The hospital is bumpin'," said Ty Kanoff.

The hospital plans to continue handing out the baseball hats to the newborns until they're all gone.

