Victim Advocates SNAP in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A group that advocates for victims of sexual abuse by priests is in our area, reaching out to those affected by the church sex abuse scandal.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) held a news conference in front of St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton. It's part of media tour through Pennsylvania.

After the Pennsylvania grand jury report on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church was released last week, members of SNAP are now traveling through Pennsylvania to reach out to victims who may not have come forward yet.

Their goal is to create an environment to make those victims feel safe enough to step forward.

Members of SNAP call themselves survivors because of the metal and emotional challenges they have faced since their abuse.

The president of SNAP, a victim himself, was here, as well as a woman from Wilkes-Barre who grew up in the Catholic Church. She has read the entire grand jury report.

"I recognized five priests in that report and, of course, Bishop Timlin. It is my opinion that this is a systemic issue, that this is an institutional issue that does not just span Pennsylvania. We know what happened in Boston, and how everyone went back to sleep after that happened and we know what happened in Altoona, Johnstown, Philly and we went back to sleep after that," said Heather Hogan-Spencer.

SNAP will be at the Albright Memorial Library on Vine Street in Scranton Monday at 6:30 p.m.