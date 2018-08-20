× Teen Injured in Hit and Run Along Route 940

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. — Police caught a driver they say was involved in a hit and run in Monroe County.

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl from Tobyhanna was hit along Route 940 near the intersection with Industrial Park Drive in Mount Pocono just before 11 p.m. Sunday. She had to be flown to the hospital. The driver took off.

Investigators say that driver, Christianah Johnson, 71, of Tobyhanna, was later stopped on Interstate 380 and taken into custody.

Police say charges against Johnson are pending the results of a blood test and accident reconstruction.