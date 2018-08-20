Move-in Day for Bloomsburg University Freshmen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A record number of freshmen checked in to their dorms at Bloomsburg University on Monday.

For the first time since spring, Bloomsburg University's campus was hopping.

"I'm really excited. It's hard because I have a twin sister, so I'll be away from her, but I'm excited to experience new things," said Danielle Iorio of Stroudsburg.

"I'm a little scared. It's going to be a big step. I came from a small high school, so this is big compared to it," said Kaleigh Bolich of Hegins.

"I'm sort of shy. I'm not a very outgoing person, so that's my biggest worry, being able to branch out," said Julia Tappany of Lancaster.

Incoming freshmen were greeted by a handful of student volunteers as well as some higher ups in the education field.

"I got my start working at a college and university, and this is just a day where all of the parents and family are feeling a lot of anxiety, excitement over the moving in," explained Noe Ortega, deputy secretary for higher education. "So I just wanted to come out here and help people make their way back into the school before they get their day started."

University officials tell Newswatch 16 this is one of the largest incoming freshman classes Bloomsburg University has ever seen.

"It's crazy. I had 70 kids in my class, so this is a change," said Bolich.

Classes at Bloomsburg University begin next Monday, August 27.