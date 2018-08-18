Medals Awarded 100 Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- One hundred years after a World War I soldier from our area was injured, his family was handed the Purple Heart he earned on August 18, 1918.

"He would be elated. He would be so proud of himself. I'm sure he would. I'm sure he's up there looking down at all of us," said Gloria Boone Kostiak, speaking of her father David Boone.

A few dozen members of the Boone family got together in Duryea to celebrate the end of an exhaustive search.

Chick Boone has spent the past three years tracking down his father's World War I medals. Cpl. David Boone was injured in France 100 years ago this weekend. He never received his Purple Heart, but his son can now cherish it.

With the help of Congressman Matt Cartwright's office, Chick finally got to hold his dad's World War I medals.

"He really deserved them. I don't know why he never got them, but I was going to make darn sure he did get them," Chick Boone said.

Chick says he didn't expect the crowd, but it was a fitting tribute to Cpl. David Boone's legacy.

"Our family has a long history of military service. David Boone was my grandfather, of course. My brothers and I also served in the military. To see this happen is really just incredible," said Tom Boone, David Boone's grandson.

It's never too late to honor service and celebrate family.

Three of Cpl. Boone's children were at the ceremony. Chick is the oldest and is himself a World War II veteran.