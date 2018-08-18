Husband Arrested, Charged in Wife’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A husband is accused of killing his wife in Williamsport.

Edward Heck is locked up in Indiana, waiting to be brought back to Pennsylvania where he faces murder charges.

Police discovered the body of Sonja Heck at her home in Williamsport Friday. Investigators zeroed in on her husband, who wound up running away to Indiana where he was caught Friday night.

Edward Heck of Williamsport is now facing criminal homicide for his wife's death. Investigators say he fled after the killing at their home on Linn Street in Williamsport.

There was yellow tape and a heavy police presence at the scene Friday afternoon.

According to police, Sonja Heck's daughter made the discovery after finding out her mother didn't show up for work.

Neighbors describe hearing what they believed to be a gun shot.

"It's scary. I was just worried about my daughter the whole time because you never know if he's out and about. Police saying he could have a gun, you never know," said neighbor Nicholas Hohman.

"All of a sudden, the forensics truck parked right over here, and it's just like, oh, so there's way more than just a minor accident. There's something more troubling going on here," said neighbor Jermaine Mitchell.

According to police, they found evidence that Edward Heck murdered his wife Sonja inside their home, but he was nowhere near Williamsport when police arrested him in Indiana.

Detectives in Pennsylvania notified officers there Heck was staying in a hotel. Now, he's locked up, waiting to be brought back to Lycoming County to face those charges.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 the Heck family had only lived in the home on Linn Street for a few months. In that short time with the few interactions they had with the family, they tell us they never would have expected violence like this.

"It surprised me. It was like 'What? What was going on? What happened?' It was surprising," said Angela DiMarco, neighbor.

"It always seems to be the nice people that sometimes get the rough end of the stick, and I felt really bad. My heart goes out to the family," Mitchell added.

Police in Williamsport have not yet said when Heck will be brought back to Williamsport.

Investigators have not yet said how Sonja Heck died. The Lycoming County coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.