UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames damaged a high school in Luzerne County.

Fire crews were called to Northwest Area High School near Shickshinny around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters smashed windows and cut holes into the roof to vent out all the smoke.

The fire was knocked down quickly.

A state police fire marshal is looking into the cause.

There is no word if the damage will affect the start of the school year.

Firefighters from two counties called to put out a fire at Northwest Area High School near Shickshinny, Luzerne County. The call came in around 3pm and was under control just after 4pm. There is damage. A State Police Fire Marshal has been requested to come look for a cause. pic.twitter.com/cCxYNbQJPd — Michael Erat (@MichaelErat) August 18, 2018