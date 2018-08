Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Fans lined the streets in Tunkhannock Saturday to welcome home their World Series softball team.

The Tunkhannock all-stars were runners-up in the Little League Softball World Series this week in Portland, Oregon.

The community came out in force to show their pride during a welcome-home parade along Route 6.

The big celebration continued at a pep rally at Tunkhannock Area High School.