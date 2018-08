Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- A broken water main left hundreds of families without clean water in Lackawanna County.

The break along Keyser Avenue in Old Forge affected about 1,700 homes and businesses.

Keyser Avenue was down to one lane while crews fixed the busted main.

The water company set up tankers at Eagle Hose Company for people to get clean water.

Pennsylvania American Water says the main has been repaired, but boil water advisories remain in effect until further notice.