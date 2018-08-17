× Veteran Looking for Help with Transplant in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fundraiser in Carbon County is aiming to give a veteran a fighting chance.

This is the third year for the John Hettler Liver Transplant Fundraiser and this year’s event comes with some good news — John is now eligible for the living donor program.

All money raised goes to helping John get his liver transplant so the Desert Storm veteran can get back on his feet.

“Because I will be able to do more things like I used to do maybe because I can hardly work or do things because my insides are all messed up,” said Hettler.

The fundraiser featured live music, basket raffles and a bake sale.

The event runs through Sunday in Carbon County.