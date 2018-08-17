Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Veteran Looking for Help with Transplant in Carbon County

Posted 9:34 pm, August 17, 2018, by

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fundraiser in Carbon County is aiming to give a veteran a fighting chance.

This is the third year for the John Hettler Liver Transplant Fundraiser and this year’s event comes with some good news — John is now eligible for the living donor program.

All money raised goes to helping John get his liver transplant so the Desert Storm veteran can get back on his feet.

“Because I will be able to do more things like I used to do maybe because I can hardly work or do things because my insides are all messed up,” said Hettler.

The fundraiser featured live music, basket raffles and a bake sale.

The event runs through Sunday in Carbon County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s