Help Available for Flood Victims in Columbia County

BENTON, Pa. -- Flood victims in Benton and surrounding areas are learning more about what help they can receive in the aftermath of that flooding.

The Columbia County Emergency Management center put together a multi-agency resource center at Benton High School for flood victims on Friday.

It's sort of a one-stop shop to answer all of their questions about flood clean up and assistance.

Benton, Elk Grove, Bloomsburg, and several other areas were hit hard by flash flooding earlier this week.

That resource center is open until 6 p.m. Friday and will be open again from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

