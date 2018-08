Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man wanted for a violent armed robbery in Scranton has been found in Washington state.

Carlos Perez was taken into custody Friday morning with help from the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities believe he is the masked robber who beat a clerk at the E-Fuel on Pittston Avenue back in January.

Officials say Perez will be extradited back to Scranton to face charges of robbery and aggravated assault.