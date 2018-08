SCRANTON, Pa. — Work on a section of highway in Lackawanna County will continue into the weekend, according to PennDOT.

Crews have been repairing part of Interstate 81 north between the Davis Street/Montage Mountain Road exit (182) and the River Street exit (184) that was damaged by runoff in heavy rain on Monday.

PennDOT now says I-81 requires more work than originally planned. Crews will be working Saturday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and additional work may be needed.