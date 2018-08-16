× Pittston Tomato Festival Underway

PITTSTON, Pa. — Lots of folks will be heading to the tomato capital of the world this weekend for the Pittston Tomato Festival.

There will be a lot going on in downtown Pittston throughout the weekend, with tons of food vendors, and lots of music and entertainment.

On Saturday morning, there is a 5K run and a parade.

And one of the biggest events of the festival is the tomato fight. It’ll be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The festival is meant to highlight tomatoes and the Pittston area prides itself on the quality of its tomatoes. They say it is the soil that makes them so good.

The festival starts Thursday night and runs through Sunday night.