× Firefighters Rescue Dog from Old Forge Sinkhole

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Emergency crews were able to rescue a dog that fell into a sinkhole in Old Forge.

A firefighter from Old Forge was lowered down and pulled Damon, a 14-year-old Husky, out of that hole Thursday afternoon.

Damon’s owner believes the hole opened up after all the rain this week.

Rescuers report that Damon seems to be doing well.