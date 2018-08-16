Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Fans Proud of Softball Team From Tunkhannock

Posted 6:39 am, August 16, 2018, by , Updated at 06:38AM, August 16, 2018

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- They gave it their all, but the road to a title has come to an end for the girls from Wyoming County.

The Tunkhannock Little League Softball team lost the championship game Wednesday night to a team from Ohio, but fans here at home say those girls are all winners.

A crowd gathered Wednesday to watch the game at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock.

It wasn't the ending they were hoping for, but they say they are incredibly proud of them.

The all-stars from Tunkhannock lost three to nothing.

"We are extremely proud of the girls from Tunkhannock," said Gabriel Dulisse of Tunkhannock. "They played their hearts out traveling all the way to Portland, Oregon and a couple of nail-biters, but the girls played like just a wonderful cohesive team."

"I am feeling fantastic because they just made us so proud and we just love them all so much and they've come a long way and we might be second in the world, but they're first in our hearts," said Lori Robinson.

The girls are expected to arrive home to the Tunkhannock area Friday night.

A parade in their honor is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

