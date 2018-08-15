Check River, Stream Levels Near You

From Accused Priest to Disney World Employee

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The grand jury report from the attorney general’s office released on Tuesday details many priests moved to other parishes after abuse allegations.

One priest got a job at Disney World after alleged abuse in Schuylkill County.

The Diocese of Allentown gave Fr. Edward Ganster a positive reference to Disney where he worked for 15 years driving a train.

Three boys accused Ganster of abuse, including one who said he was abused for a year and a half at St. Joseph’s in Frackville.

