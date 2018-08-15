From Accused Priest to Disney World Employee
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The grand jury report from the attorney general’s office released on Tuesday details many priests moved to other parishes after abuse allegations.
One priest got a job at Disney World after alleged abuse in Schuylkill County.
The Diocese of Allentown gave Fr. Edward Ganster a positive reference to Disney where he worked for 15 years driving a train.
Three boys accused Ganster of abuse, including one who said he was abused for a year and a half at St. Joseph’s in Frackville.
You can read the entire grand jury report here.
40.687306 -76.178374
3 comments
navybluesweatpants
A skook sex criminal driving trains in magic kingdom at disney. I guess the guys driving trains in the pioneer tunnel in ashland are on the up and up too…oh lord.
lickerblisters
Wow. No surprise here! Skookle is pig nation.
teamjustice69
frackville and positivism does not come up to often. Isnt this PEDO street roamer heaven?? imagine who runs the rides at some of these block parties in these small towns. unbelievable.